Crematoriums in Chennai to get a makeover

₹6.13 crore has been allocated for the work under the Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative

The Nungambakkam crematorium will soon be renovated by the Greater Chennai Corporation. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

₹6.13 crore has been allocated for the work under the Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative

Major crematoriums in the city are set to get a makeover with better landscape, greenery and modern facilities for giving a dignified farewell to the dead.

Work on modernisation of crematoriums in Mylapore, Arumbakkam, Velachery, Moolakothalam, Otteri, Kasimedu, Chemmenchery, Kannan Colony, Nungambakkam and Besant Nagar will be taken up soon.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said more crematoriums would be modernised in other parts of the city, especially in the extended areas by submitting proposals under Singara Chennai 2.0 for beautification of the facilities.

“The State government has allocated ₹6.13 crore for upgradation of crematorium infrastructure under Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. The State government has sanctioned funds for upgradation of 10 crematoriums across the city. The crematoriums will be converted to LPG-based facility wherever required. About ₹2.61 crore has been allocated for Moolakothalam crematorium near Washermenpet,” said Mr. Bedi.

Residents’ associations have been urging the Corporation to redesign the landscape of the crematoriums and prevent misuse of the space.

S. Kumararaja, vice-president of Annai Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said the residents had requested the Corporation to improve the landscape and greenery in the crematorium in Velachery Main Road near Guru Nanak College.

“The Corporation should find an alternative space for parking of conservancy vehicles of Urbaser. More than two acres of the crematorium has been used for parking the vehicles of Urbaser. The stench from these vehicles pervades the area. A large number of vehicles are parked in the crematorium between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Corporation officials have been requested to resolve the issue. We are hoping for a solution after the modernisation of the crematorium,” said Mr. Kumararaja.

In addition to the modernisation of the Velachery crematorium at a cost of ₹32.65 lakh, work has been taken up on crematoriums at Besant Nagar, Kannan Colony and Chemmenchery.

The modernisation of Chemmenchery crematorium is estimated to cost at ₹1.45 crore, the officials said.

It has been decided to restart the tender process for the modernisation of Kasimedu crematorium at an estimated cost of ₹61.17 lakh. The old gasifier at Kannan Colony has been dismantled. Work on the development of office rooms in Mylapore has been taken up. Work in Nungambakkam crematorium has started.