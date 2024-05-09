CPCL refinery achieves 111% of installed capacity

Due to effective management of its crude basket and other factors during 2023-24, the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) Refinery at Manali has achieved the highest ever crude throughput of 11.64 million metric tonnes (MMT) so far. This is 111% of its installed capacity of 10.5 MMT. During the previous year the refinery’s throughput was 11.32 MMT.

The refinery, which is the only PSU-run refinery in the State, has crossed 1,000 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) crude put through in eight of the 12 months. Official sources in CPCL said that along with effective crude mix, the company has over 150 varieties in its basket and refinery managers also ensured operational efficiency, energy conservation and reduction in fuel usage and loss.

“We have mitigated legacy issues of high crude oil transportation costs, while expanding market reach through exports to neighbouring countries. This, we have been able to do so due to our close coordination with Chennai Port and Indian Oil Corporation, our parent company,” explained an official source.

CPCL also processed the highest-ever regassified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) of 441 TMT during 2023-2024, and the previous best was only 270 TMT. This is due to a significant increase in demand for this cleaner fuel. “This increase in RLNG consumption was made possible through the maximisation of RLNG procurement on a spot basis, prioritizing economic efficiency.”

In 2023-24 the refinery performed its best so far in producing products including petrol, aviation turbine fuel and diesel. It produced 404 TMT of LPG (its previous best was 383 TMT in 2005-06), 1191 TMT of petrol (previous best was 1142 TMT in 2022-23), and 1050 TMT of aviation turbine fuel with the previous best being 1039 TMT in 2022 –23.