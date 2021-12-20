Chennai

Couple who run an ashram arrested under POCSO Act

A couple who run an ashram were arrested under the POCSO Act on Sunday.

The accused K. Sankaranarayanan, 48, and his wife Pushpalatha of Vinayagapuram, Kolathur, were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A complaint was filed by a 22-year-old woman from Kolathur recently that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Sankaranarayanan who blackmailed her by threatening to expose her nude photos. The victim said the accused had taken the photographs in 2013 when she was drugged during her visit to the ashram as a schoolgirl.

The Madhavaram All Women Police registered a case and arrested Sankaranarayanan. The police seized a laptop and three cellphones from the accused.


