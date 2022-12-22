  1. EPaper
Couple arrested for cheating over 140 people after promising them to get TNSCB flats in Ayappakkam

December 22, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested a couple who allegedly cheated several people after taking money from them for getting allotments in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) flats in Ayappakkam in 2017.

The police said that G. Ravi, 64, of Paruthipattu, Avadi, lodged a complaint with the Chennai Commissioner of Police in 2017 stating that Britto and his wife Punitha had taken ₹5 lakh from him on the pretext of getting allotment in the TNSCB flats from Mahalinga Siva, an official in the board. They collected ₹3.46 crore from 140 people. The police registered a case against Mahalinga Siva, Britto and his wife Punitha. It was transferred to Avadi Police Commissionerate recently.

The CCB inspector V. Balan, after taking up investigation in the case, arrested S. Britto and Punitha, who had been reportedly absconding for the last four years and holed up in Coimbatore. The couple have been remanded in judicial custody.

