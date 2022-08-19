Corporation to hold Madras Day celebrations at Elliot’s Beach

A variety of events to be organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry

The Greater Chennai Corporation will hold cultural programmes and sporting events at Elliot’s Beach on August 20 and 21 in connection with the Madras Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation is organising grand celebrations on Saturday and Sunday at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar to mark Madras Day which falls on August 22. The celebrations will be organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

A release by the civic body said the celebrations, which will happen from 3.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. on both days, will include cultural programmes and sporting events. A number of food stalls, selfie booths, COVID-19 vaccination booths and stalls to sell organic fertilizers will be set up.

The celebrations will focus on the theme “Our Chennai, our pride.” Selfie booths are being set up in many parks across the city on the occasion.

The Greater Chennai Police have announced diversion of vehicular traffic around Elliot’s Beach. There will be restriction on movement of vehicles on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from the police booth to the fish stall.

Ministers and senior Corporation officials are expected to participate in the inaugural function on Saturday at 3.30 p.m. The Corporation has appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the celebrations.