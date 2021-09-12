Corporation ready to vaccinate 3.25 lakh people in today’s drive

Civic body has deployed 16,000 personnel for mega vaccination campaign

The Greater Chennai Corporation will organise vaccination camps at 1,600 locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, utilising the services of 11,200 volunteers and 4,800 employees of various government departments. At least 3.25 lakh residents are expected to get vaccinated in the city on Sunday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked college principals to provide their campus for camps and mobilise students and family members for the camps.

However, many campuses have been identified for NEET in the city on Sunday. As a result, the Corporation is planning to vaccinate a large number of residents at 1,200 other locations through mobile teams. Additional doctors have been requested from the Health Department, and private hospitals will send nurses for the drive.

Each static team will target 400 vaccinations, at two locations. Vaccination camps will be also held at private hospitals, and corporation employees have been asked to ensure vaccines are administered without payment of money.

In the morning, mobile teams will focus on vaccination of visitors in market areas. In the evening, mobile teams will visit malls and parks for vaccination.

A total of 245 sanitary inspectors will supervise the teams, comprising volunteers, staff from ICDS, NULM, malaria control workers, tax collectors and assessors at the camps.

Mobilisation has been planned through political party representatives also. Conservancy workers of the Corporation announced the locations of the mega vaccination camps in each residential neighbourhood on Sunday.

The Corporation has sent SMS to residents who have to get their second dose. Residents are requested to check the locations online or call the helpline 1913.