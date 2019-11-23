Corporation officials study ‘sparrow patch’ at Marina

Based on the information provided by The Hindu Downtown, on November 20, a three-member team of officials from the Parks Department of Greater Chennai Corporation visited the patch of the Marina that house sparrows visit every day in impressive numbers.
Also read: Marina can have a sparrow corner
House sparrows foraging in the lawns at a garden area of the Marina.
| Photo Credit: Prince Frederick
It may be recalled that the report in the Downtown issue dated November 17, 2019, discussed how the house sparrows follow a pattern in how they visit and spend time on this section in the morning and evening hours, including their liking for the bougainvillea shrubs.
The Corporation officials said as part of immediate measures, more bougainvillea shrubs will be planted at this section.
On the question of introducing other sparrow-friendly measures at this section, the Corporation officials said a decision would taken in consultation with the higher officials of GCC.
