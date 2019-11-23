Chennai

Corporation officials study ‘sparrow patch’ at Marina

House sparrows on a bougainvillea shrub at the garden area on a section of the Marina.

House sparrows on a bougainvillea shrub at the garden area on a section of the Marina.   | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

more-in

Based on the information provided by The Hindu Downtown, on November 20, a three-member team of officials from the Parks Department of Greater Chennai Corporation visited the patch of the Marina that house sparrows visit every day in impressive numbers.

Also read: Marina can have a sparrow corner

House sparrows foraging in the lawns at a garden area of the Marina.

House sparrows foraging in the lawns at a garden area of the Marina.   | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

It may be recalled that the report in the Downtown issue dated November 17, 2019, discussed how the house sparrows follow a pattern in how they visit and spend time on this section in the morning and evening hours, including their liking for the bougainvillea shrubs.

The Corporation officials said as part of immediate measures, more bougainvillea shrubs will be planted at this section.

On the question of introducing other sparrow-friendly measures at this section, the Corporation officials said a decision would taken in consultation with the higher officials of GCC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 6:07:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/corporation-officials-study-sparrow-patch-at-marina/article30059831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY