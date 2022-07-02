Corporation mulls rope car service on Marina beach

July 02, 2022

One proposal is to have the service along the beach and the other along heritage structures

The Greater Chennai Corporation is studying a proposal to have rope car facility from Napier Bridge to Namma Chennai selfie point on the Marina beach. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivvasan

The city’s iconic Marina beach is likely to get a rope car facility. The Greater Chennai Corporation officials and engineers have started brainstorming sessions for the proposal in coordination with various agencies. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru recently asked councillors to come up with innovative ideas to beautify the city under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. A few councillors responded with various proposals. The rope car service was one of them. The first phase of the service is likely to be from Napier bridge to Namma Chennai selfie point. The stretch covers 3 km. Another proposal is to have the facility from Royapuram railway station to the Napier bridge. Many such new proposals that strengthen the Chief Minister’s Singara Chennai 2.0 project are likely to be sent to the State government for administrative sanction shortly. The civic body is expected to prepare a detailed project report about the rope car service by studying other stretches, including rejuvenated Adyar. The final decision will be taken by the State government.



