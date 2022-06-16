Corporation begins relocation of hawkers from NSC Bose Road

387 hawkers relocated to TNPSC Road and Muthusamy Road

Greater Chennai Corporation has started resettlement of hawkers from NSC Bose Road. The civic body will redesign the stretch, including the pavement, and demolish a part of the stretch to provide smart parking spaces in the area to ease traffic congestion.

Officials said that traffic congestion had worsened in the area owing to rise in the number of hawkers on the stretch. Also the space available for parking of vehicles had become inadequate in the area which has been declared a no-hawking zone.

On Thursday, 387 hawkers were removed and allocated spaces on roads such as TNPSC Road and Muthusamy Road. The hawkers have demanded 20 sq. ft. of space for their business activities. The civic body is studying various options before it on the issue.

“The NSC Bose Road is being upgraded only to have road and parking for vehicles. No hawkers. The GCC is committed to ease traffic congestion by ensuring compliance in the congested roads which are no hawking zones. The GCC and the police will implement this and also relocate the hawkers,” said an official.