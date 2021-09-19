Corpn., police intensify drive on mask rule

Bedi, Jiwal visit major crowding places in the city

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday conducted an awareness campaign on compulsory wearing of masks and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. They made an on the spot assessment of compliance with rules as part of a special enforcement drive to make public wear masks in public places such as markets, beaches and railway stations.

After noticing slackness in compliance of wearing masks among public in the city, Mr. Bedi and Mr. Jiwal held a meeting on Wednesday to devise a strategy to increase the compliance level by holding a special drive till September.

On Saturday evening, the two senior officials visited crowded areas such as Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar, Marina Beach and Central Railway Station and created awareness among customers, passengers and traders to prevent spread of COVID-19, stressing the need for preventing a third wave.

They interacted with traders on Ranganathan Street and urged them to follow all COVID norms while allowing customers inside their shops. They distributed masks to beach-goers and enquired with the public about vaccination status.

Near the Central Railway Station, the two officials hopped on a bus and spoke to passengers about maintenance of hygiene in public places and houses.

Mr. Jiwal told presspersons that on seeing a slackness in compliance of wearing masks, the officials decided two days ago to conduct special drive for 10 days. “We expect an increase of at least 15 to 20% compliance in 10 days.” It will be easier to control the spread of COVID-19 further. We have taken a major effort to prevent third wave.”

Mr. Bedi said: “People stepping out of their homes should wear masks compulsorily. The police and the Corporation certainly will impose fine on those who don’t wear masks. Special teams are on the job of monitoring and imposing fines at every ward.”

Vaccination camp

Saying that 1,600 camps would be conducted for mega vaccination in the city limits on Sunday, Mr. Bedi said the Corporation will administer second dose of Covaxin.

“Last time, we did not have Covaxin. Now, the State government has given 1.2 lakh doses of Covaxin to the Corporation. We will administer the second dose for residents who are waiting for Covaxin. Over one lakh doses of Covishield will be administered on Sunday,” said Mr. Bedi.