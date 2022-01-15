Corpn. announces work on loop road fish market

The market would b built at a cost of ₹11 crore

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday announced that the work on the modern fish market on the Marina Beach Loop Road will begin shortly.

The announcement has been made following grant of administrative sanction for the project, which has been taken up based on the directions of the Madras High Court. The Madras High Court has asked the civic body to relocate fish vendors from the road to reduce traffic congestion.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the fish market, to be developed under Singara Chennai 2.0 at an estimated cost of ₹11 crore, would have various infrastructure facilities. As many as 366 shops would be developed in the market, withspace for parking 110 cars and 60 motorcycles. Each of the vendors on Marina Beach Loop Road would be allotted a shop in the market.

The shops would have a dimension of 2 metre by 1.5 metre but the market would have space for accommodating all customers. A study of footfall in the market had been done to design the structure. The market would be developed on a total area of 8,093 sq m. The parking lot would be developed in 1,543 sq m area.

A 40 KLD effluent treatment plant, fly control device, fire fighting system, highmast lighting, water storage facility, rainwater harvesting and toilets would be developed in the market.Waste from the market would be transported to Kodungaiyur dumpyard two times a day.

The roofing material in the reinforced cement concrete structure would be made of cyclone-resistant tensile membrane. Separate enclosure for fish cleaning would be provided in the market.A meeting with local residents had been conducted several times for the project in the past few years. Another public consultation would be conducted shortly, Mr. Bedi added.