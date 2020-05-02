Chennai

Coronavirus | High Court denies advance bail to rioters who violated lockdown in Tondiarpet

The complainant also accused the gang of preventing the police who came to his rescue.

The Madras High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to nine individuals who were accused of indulging in rioting and other criminal offences at Tondiarpet here on April 9 when a nationwide lockdown was in force to fight COVID-19.

Justice V.M. Velumani dismissed their joint advance bail petition after observing that they were facing “serious charge” of not having obeyed the lockdown imposed by the government besides preventing the police from performing their duties.

According to Government Advocate T. Shunmugarajeswaran, a businessman from Tondiarpet A. Mohamed Ferozkhan had lodged a complaint on April 9 accusing a gang of trespassing into his office and assaulting him after damaging the property.

The complainant also accused the gang of preventing the police who came to his rescue. Hence, they were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

Apprehending arrest, petitioners M. Jaffer Sathik, S. Ismail, A. Selvam alias Syed Abuthahir, M. Jahir Hussain, A. Kadar Mydeen, A. Kamal alias Ottaham Kamal, K. Mohamed Jalal, M. Syed Abuthagir and M. Mohammed Eshak had approached the court seeking advance bail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 12:04:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/coronavirus-high-court-denies-advance-bail-to-rioters-who-violated-lockdown-in-tondiarpet/article31485148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY