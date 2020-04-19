Coronavirus: Chennai policeman in hospital for confirmatory test, personnel checking vehicles asked to wear masks, gloves

In the wake of a 52-year-old police sub-inspector getting admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) for COVID–19 confirmatory test on Saturday evening, the police have advised all the personnel involved in vehicle checks to wear masks and also gloves compulsorily.

The SI, attached to Esplanade police station, was a patrol-in-charge and resides at police quarters, Alandur. He was initially tested at the RGGH and the swab result showed him to be positive for the pandemic. However, he remained asymptomatic. He has been admitted in the special ward to undergo a confirmatory test, said police sources.

Meanwhile soon after this, all his colleagues in the Esplanade police station and other residents of the police quarters have been taken for tests. “The Esplanade station premises houses law and order, crime, traffic and even the office of the Assistant Commissioner. We will be testing all and quarantining those with symptoms,” said a senior police officer.

Patrol vehicles disinfected

The health department have also started disinfecting the patrol vehicles in the Esplanade station. “We are spraying disinfectant in the entire station and the quarters where he lived. All necessary precautions are being taken,” added the officer.

He said that as on date each station had been provided with 15 Personal Protective Equipments. “Those attached to the government hospitals have been provided more than 100. These can be used only once and have to be disposed of safely after being worn,” explained the officer.

All those involved in vehicle checks in the more than 150 check points across the city have been asked to be careful. “We have been using drone cameras to monitor the containment zones and this will avoid human intervention,” he added.