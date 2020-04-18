Barricaded, life goes on with loads of help

On Saturday morning, S. Sabapathy and his neighbours in Chintadripet heard the whirring sound of a drone flying overhead. Announcements were being made at regular intervals about the importance of social distancing.

“Barricades were placed at the end of our street yesterday (Friday), and we then came to know that a person living on the street had tested positive for COVID-19. We have been advised not to venture out, and no one is allowed to enter our street either,” Mr. Sabapathy said.

While restrictions have become an integral part of the daily lives of residents living in containment zones earmarked by the Greater Chennai Corporation, support from the police and civic officials in their respective areas has helped them get by.

Deliveries with curbs

On April 14, Ananth RamBhaskar, a resident of Kodambakkam, said he had noticed Corporation workers disinfecting the area before barricades were put up to seal the street he lives on, which is now a containment zone. “After positive cases were detected on our street, the police stopped allowing domestic workers and delivery persons into the area. We have been asked to go to the barricade and pick up our food delivery parcels there,” he said.

Pushcart vendors

In several containment zones, Corporation officials have ensured that pushcart vendors selling vegetables are available near the barricades for the benefit of residents.

“In our area, there is a small grocery store that has been kept open. As regards any other essentials that we may need, the Corporation officials and workers who monitor our area procure them and drop them at our doorstep,” said V. Rajasekar, a resident of Palavakkam.

Families in his area, he said, had been advised to remain indoors as much as possible, and were complying with these rules. “While people can walk on the [sealed] street, we’ve asked senior citizens and children in particular to remain indoors.” Mr. Rajasekar added.

With the barricades at the entry and exit points of these streets becoming pick-up points for parcels, washbasins with soap have been installed in several areas. Large posters stating that entry into the area is restricted have been hung on the barricades, where police personnel are on duty throughout the day, fielding queries from residents.

Close surveillance

“While residents have been informed about the protocols that have been put in place, Corporation officials monitor the areas falling under containment zones in two shifts,” said P. Akash, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North). Stating that the public were being encouraged to reach out to the authorities if they had any emergency needs, Mr. Akash noted that a few days ago, a resident inside a containment zone had sought medical help for his pregnant wife, and the zonal officials had helped him get access to a hospital.

“Every containment zone has different challenges, and field-level officials are playing a large part in ensuring that the needs of residents are addressed,” he said.