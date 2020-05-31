Chennai

Coronavirus | Chennai Police Commissioner inspects containment zones

The number of containment zones has now reduced to 420 from over 1,150 on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Sunday inspected and assessed the arrangements made in COVID-19 containment zones around the city.

Residents in the containment zones were prevented from crossing the barricades by police who were on round-the-clock duty. The number of containment zones has now reduced to 420 from over 1,150 on Tuesday.

Mr. Viswanathan, accompanied by Joint Commissioner of Police (East) R. Sudhakar, inspected V.R. Pillai Street, which falls under Ice House police station limits. He reviewed security arrangements and listened to residents’ grievances.

He also inspected Rex Street, Chindatripet, KVB Garden and Abiramapuram. The Deputy Commissioners of Police accompanied him.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 6:41:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/coronavirus-chennai-police-commissioner-inspects-containment-zones/article31716217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY