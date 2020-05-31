Coronavirus | Chennai Police Commissioner inspects containment zones

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Sunday inspected and assessed the arrangements made in COVID-19 containment zones around the city.

Residents in the containment zones were prevented from crossing the barricades by police who were on round-the-clock duty. The number of containment zones has now reduced to 420 from over 1,150 on Tuesday.

Mr. Viswanathan, accompanied by Joint Commissioner of Police (East) R. Sudhakar, inspected V.R. Pillai Street, which falls under Ice House police station limits. He reviewed security arrangements and listened to residents’ grievances.

He also inspected Rex Street, Chindatripet, KVB Garden and Abiramapuram. The Deputy Commissioners of Police accompanied him.