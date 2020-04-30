Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation to turn city schools into quarantine facilities

With over 100 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on a daily basis, the Greater Chennai Corporation, on Thursday, decided to take over government and private schools in the city to create more quarantine facilities.

As more than 98% of 906 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city have been asymptomatic, the Corporation is not taking any chances. It directed that schools be handed over by May 2. Already, the Corporation has created quarantine spaces to isolate and treat about 10,000 persons in places like Anna University, IIT-Madras and Chennai Trade Centre and the addition of schools would enhance quarantine capacity in the city.

Earlier in the day, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said front line staff who tested positive for COVID-19 will be replaced. “We have devised a mechanism to replace front line staff once they test positive for COVID-19. City survey is an important exercise relating to COVID-19 containment. Many such staff members are getting exposed to COVID-19,” he said.

The Corporation has requested residents and conservancy workers to dispose of masks in a safe manner. It has procured 33.8 lakh masks and 4.27 lakh gloves for front line staff.

“Waste management of materials remains a challenge in the city, increasing the risk of COVID-19,” he said. Front line staff have been directed to stop disposal of masks and gloves in common bins across the city as the Corporation made arrangements for safe disposal of waste generated by civic workers, Mr. Prakash added.

Cases in Ripon Buildings

Two employees at Ripon Buildings, the Corporation headquarters, tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Civic officials said all employees working at the headquarters will be tested this week.

The workers in Ezhilagam, another government building, would also be tested.

Mr. Prakash said the recent price rise would be discussed with the Labour Department to take action against traders demanding higher prices. He urged people to report commercial establishments charging exorbitant prices. The price of some commodities in the city has also reduced because of less demand, he added.

The Corporation has permitted 4,900 push carts for selling vegetables and 1,182 mini trucks for essential commodities, he added.O ver 1,000 tonnes of essential commodities will reach the streets in various parts of the city every day, Mr. Prakash said.