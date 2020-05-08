Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation to install hands-free disinfection stations

Chennai Corporation has launched a drive to install hands-free disinfection equipment with support from NGOs in various parts of the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Friday inaugurated the equipment, donated by Rotary International District 3232, in Ripon Buildings. Officials said the equipment would be installed in more locations, such as market areas, Amma canteens and public toilets.

They said Amma canteens, which get several lakh custormers every day, have started reporting COVID-19 cases. The SHG members said most of the patrons at Amma canteens do not understand the significance of physical distancing and disinfection.

“Amma canteens may soon become hubs of COVID-19 positive cases. They should post a volunteer in each unit to persuade visitors to disinfect hands and follow personal distancing,” a worker said.

A. Devakumaar, president, Rotary Club of Chennai Rainbow, said they were promoting intensive handwash hygiene practices to fight against the pandemic. “We are fixing liquid soap dispensers free of cost in all 407 Amma canteens in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. We also provide high quality washable mask and alcohol based sanitiser to all Corporation officials and frontline workers,” he said.

“Many traders are ready to donate. But equipment has been stolen from many locations. The Corporation should make it compulsory for shopkeepers to set up hands-free sanitiser equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” S. Shankar, a volunteer, said.

The Corporation created 445 containment zones in various parts of the city after residents tested positive for COVID-19. Residents in many zones have requested them to install such hands-free disinfection equipment. Corporation officials said the units would be installed in all the containment zones.