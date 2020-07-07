Coronavirus | 1,327 police personnel in Chennai test positive

Over 1,300 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city police so far and a constable attached to the Armed Reserve unit succumbed to the disease on Monday.

Police Commissioner Mahash Kumar Aggarwal and senior police officers welcomed Deputy Commissioner of Police Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay and a few other police personnel rejoined duty after recovering from COVID-19.

Mr. Sanjay said everyone affected due to the disease had similar doubts on whether they would rejoin duty and thanked his colleagues who kept him in their thoughts. He added that people should not panic if infected and should instead seek timely treatment. All officers were supporting him while he was recovering and constantly enquiring about his health.

Mr. Aggarwal said as many as 1,327 police personnel had tested positive so far in the city police, and 586 had recovered. The spread of the disease was preventable if everyone follows the rules and instructions issued by the Government, he added.

On Monday, Nagarajan, 32, an Armed Reserve police constable succumbed to COVID-19 in the Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Estate. He was a native of Otthakadai, Madurai, and was on deputation at the Vepery police station. He was in a quarantine facility in the IIT-Madras campus from July 3. As his health deteriorated, he was shifted to the hospital, where he died.

The Commissioner also visited the police hospital where afflicted personnel were undergoing treatment. He also spoke to the patients over video call and enquired them about the care and facilities being provided.