Consumers resort to panic buying of milk, following announcement of complete lockdown

With shops to remain shut due to the complete lockdown between April 26 and 29, and people buying excess milk, Aavin on Saturday sent an additional 1.10 lakh litres of milk for sale in the city.

“We have planned for another 20,000 plus litres to be supplied and we are preparing to send it to the market. We have enough milk and retailers had submitted requests for additional milk anticipating an increased demand. We are watching the situation and will ensure enough milk supplies through our parlours," said an official source.

The milk major sold 14.10 lakh litres of milk in Chennai and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The city usually consumes 13.25 lakh litres of milk a day, which includes 60,000 litres in the evening supply. Private brands too saw a spike of 20% in milk sales on Saturday.

Many stores started running out of milk since people were buying packets to stock up for the next few days.

Milk industry sources explained that since retail outlets would be closed, customers picking up milk from stores would be affected. "Retailers sell around 2.5 - 3 lakh litres a day of Aavin milk and 8-10 lakh litres of private brands. It would be great if retailers are allowed to sell milk from outside their shops from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. like it is being allowed for vegetables and fruits," said a source.