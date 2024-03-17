GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction quality of some Metro Rail stations called into question

A fortnight ago, a 63-year-old man suffered minor injuries after debris fell on him at the Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro. A few days ago, a strip of the false ceiling reportedly collapsed in the concourse of the Thirumangalam Metro

March 17, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar
Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials say they are conducting a comprehensive review of the construction quality of the stations.

Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The questionable quality of construction in some Metro Rail stations is endangering commuters and motorists. A fortnight ago, a 63-year-old man suffered minor injuries after some debris fell on him at the elevated Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro. He suffered a cut on his head, and the station staff took him to a nearby clinic for treatment, sources said.

A few days ago, a strip of false ceiling reportedly collapsed in the concourse of the Thirumangalam Metro station during the peak hours in the evening, but fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

However, this is not the first time such incidents have occurred at Metro Rail stations. In the last six months, there have been multiple instances where debris from the exterior of stations in north Chennai, including Tiruvottiyur, Kaladipet, Tollgate, Tiruvottiyur Theradi, and Wimco Nagar, falling on the road, a source said.

The 9-km stretch of the Metro Rail that connects Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar in north Chennai was opened only three years ago. Stating that build quality in some of the stations was questionable despite crores being spent on their construction, sources asked who would take the responsibility for any accidents in the future.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, such incident may be a result of construction materials that were not removed from the station premises or viaducts. It may have also been due to improper workmanship while the construction was being carried out on a restricted deadline a few years ago.

Officials said they were conducting a comprehensive review of the construction, completion work, and protocols regarding the build quality of the stations and the removal of temporary materials from the premises. Officials said they would ensure that the issues were addressed soon and such incidents do not occur in the future.

