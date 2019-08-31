Construction, Architecture and Interiors expo under way

The seventh edition of the annual The Hindu BusinessLine CAI (Construction, Architecture and Interiors) Expo 2019 was inaugurated on Friday at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The expo, which brings together players from construction, architecture and interiors sectors, provides a platform to showcase best creations, innovative products and exchange of ideas. Visitors can gain better understanding of construction and allied industries, eco doors and windows, solar solutions, kitchen and interiors, generators, roofing solutions and bathroom fittings. The expo, organised by The Hindu BusinessLine in association with IAds & Events, was inaugurated by W.S. Habib, President, CREDAI - Chennai, R. Srinivasan, Editor, The Hindu Business Line, and Dilip Kumbhat, president, Indian Society of Lighting Engineers (ISLE).

Mr. Habib said the event has not only brought key players together, but provided the advantage of introducing cutting edge technology and products to foster innovation. Mr. Khumbat said ISLE, which was first associated with CAI Expo last year, was thoroughly impressed with how the expo was organised. He said it offered the best platform for both exhibitors and visitors.

N. Govindasamy, president, Tami Nadu Construction Engineers and Contractors Association, said the expo would prove useful in increasing the brand awareness of all products from the construction industry. S.P. Anchuri, vice-president (south), Indian Association of Structural Engineers, said the expo brought the entire cross section of building industry under one roof.

K.Lite Industries is the main sponsor for the event. The expo is open to all by registering at the venue until September 1.