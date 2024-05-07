GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Confusion prevails among LPG consumers about biometric data collection

Many, particularly senior citizens and persons with disabilities, are finding it difficult to provide the details, while others question the need for such an exercise when the agencies already had their Aadhaar details

May 07, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
The State has a total of 2.33 crore cooking gas consumers, and 41.01 lakh PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers. Photo: File

The State has a total of 2.33 crore cooking gas consumers, and 41.01 lakh PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

With State-run oil marketing companies seeking biometric details, fingerprints, or retinal scans from over 2.33 crore domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumers in Tamil Nadu, confusion reigns supreme due to lack of clarity about the procedure. 

A senior citizen living in south Chennai said his son in Madurai had been told that unless the details were provided by this month end, he would not get his gas supply. “Now, I am worried whether I will get my cylinders. My fingerprints have vanished with time and due to age. I need to know if customers like me, who are unable to register their biometrics can be excused from this exercise. My agency has to reply to this query,” he said.

A 77-year-old lady from the western suburbs said she was already being made to travel to the fair price shop every three months to renew the letter authorising her relative who collected her provisions. “It is very hot. I cannot travel in this heat. I have had eye surgeries recently,” she said wanting to know if some other arrangements are possible to collect these details.

Rajalakshmi, an 81-year-old homemaker, wanted to know why this exercise was being carried out now. “They had already collected our Aadhaar details. In such a case, they already have our biometrics. They are unnecessarily causing trouble to the elderly and persons with disabilities and their families. Now, I must ask my son or daughter-in-law to take me to the gas agency to record the biometrics.” 

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said the government had simply extended the drive meant to collect data of the PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries to all other customers. “Some agencies have fixed deadlines at their own discretion. While a few are asking only delivery boys to collect the data, others have sent text messages to customers asking them to go to the agencies’s offices to provide details. At least a quarter of the customers will not be eligible for the subsidy amount in Chennai. In such a case, what is the need for such people to provide biometrics. They pay money and buy cylinders at the rate provided by the OMCs.”

Oil industry sources said the exercise had been stayed in Kerala after distributors obtained a stay for the same. Responding to this, OMC officials said they were collecting the details following a directive from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. They also said there was no deadline for submitting the e-KYC. “We have developed a mobile application that can be used by gas delivery boys to collect data from those who cannot go to the agency. There is no need for customers to panic,“ they said.

The State has a total of 2.33 crore cooking gas consumers, and 41.01 lakh PMUY consumers.

