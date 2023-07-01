Conclave explores Artificial Intelligence and its applications across all fields

July 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Artificial Intelligence is unstoppable and Tamil Nadu’s focus should be on how it can benefit from many advancements across the world, said S. Arunraj, executive director, ELCOT.

Mr. Arunraj was speaking at the inauguration of “AI Horizon 2023: Reshaping industries through intelligent technologies”, organised by Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology here on Saturday. The day-long conference had sessions on AI and its applications.

“There are several advancements across the world and AI’s potential and its impact are just being discovered in a big way. We are exploring how this can revolutionise every field,” said Mr. Arunraj. He detailed how their department was exploring the use of AI in traffic management and how it can be used to lessen manual intervention needed in managing traffic lights across the city by mapping traffic patterns.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu is doing a lot to incentivise AI, and in the IT estates run by ELCOT across the State, we are looking at setting up centres of excellence to promote AI across areas. We are trying to promote start-ups here that have a focus on AI,” he said.

Stating that this is the age of AI, Apoorva Haree, chief operating officer of Rajalakshmi Health City, said everyone was both excited and sceptical about changes that this would bring in. “It is our duty to arm ourselves with the knowledge required to work with this technology. As an institution, we are not just a spectator, but playing an active role in shaping this technology,” she said.

R. Sundar, director, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, spoke about different aspects of AI as well as its impact on every individual.

AI in mobility with regard to autonomous vehicles and intelligent transport management, decision making with AI, and ethics in AI were some of the topics covered in the sessions.

Thangam Meganathan, chairperson, Rajalakshmi Institutions, said that she hoped for a good amount of learning and knowledge sharing as an outcome of the conference.