Chennai

Complaint lodged against Kushboo

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TANRATDAC) lodged complaints against actor turned politician Khushboo at 78 places across the State, including Nungambakkam police station for stating that the Congress has no “mental development” while criticising the party.

S. Namburajan, general secretary of TANRATDAC, said, “Our members lodged the complaint at 78 places and community service register receipts were given at three places. We are insisting the police to book a case against her.” The complainants demanded the police to book her under the provisions of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 1:41:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/complaint-lodged-against-kushboo/article32877452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY