Colourful paintings adorn several flyovers, bridges across Chennai

March 15, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed beautification work on bridges at five locations in the city. Work on beautification of six flyovers is under way.

Following the announcement by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Corporation identified bridges at various locations for beautification under Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore.

Work on greenery, lighting, artwork and fountain has been taken up in various bridges.

In Kodambakkam zone Ward no. 127, the space under the Koyambedu grade separator now presents a pleasant sight with fountains, greenery and lighting, all executed at a cost of ₹34 lakh. .

In Ward No. 146 of Valasaravakkam zone, Maduravoyal grade separator has been given a facelift at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

In Ward Nos. 162 and 165 of Alandur zone, the Corporation has spent ₹45 lakh on beautifying the bridge from Adambakkam MRTS to Thillai Ganga Nagar.

The bridge connecting Velachery MRTS to Puzhuthivakkam MRTS in Ward Nos. 176 and 178 of Adyar zone has been done up at an estimate of ₹45 lakh.

In Ward 169 of Perungudi zone, the beautification of the bridge from Perungudi MRTS station to Adambakkam MRTS station has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹47 lakh.

Work on five bridges has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹1.64 crore. In Ward 61 of Royapuram zone, beautification of the bridge at Pantheon Road-Casa Major Road Junction has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹2.41 crore.

In Adyar zone, Ward 171 and 172, the beautification of Sardar Patel Road-Gandhi Mandapam Road bridge has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹2.18 crore.

In Ward 177, the work on the beautification of Chakrapani Bridge has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹2.22 crore.

In Perungudi zone, the beautification of Kamatchi Hospital flyover has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹2.55 crore.

In Ward nos. 110 and 113 of Teynampet zone, the Usman Road-Mahalingapuram Road flyover has been given a facelift at an estimated cost of ₹25 lakh. In Ward 117 of the same zone, the G.N. Chetty Road flyover sports a new look with the civic body completing the work estimated at ₹40 lakh.