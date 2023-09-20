HamberMenu
College student stabbed by man in Chennai

Police said a young man known to the 16-year-old stabbed her at a bus stop after she turned down his proposal; the girl has been hospitalised and the police are on the lookout for the man

September 20, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old girl, pursuing a diploma course at a private college in Chennai, has been admitted to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment, after she was assaulted with a knife by a young man, a friend of hers, in Medavakkam on Wednesday. The Pallikaranai police are looking for the young man who escaped after the attack.  

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the victim Kanishka, who was residing in Kalaignar Street in Perumbakkam, was waiting at the Medavakkam bus stand to go to her college in Vandalur. A young man known to her, took her to a secluded place near the bus stand and confessed his love for her, but she did not reciprocate. Angry over the snub, the young man, identified as Vasanth of Injambakkam, took out a knife and stabbed her on the face and body. Hearing her cries, local residents residents came to her aid even as the man ran away.

The Pallikaranai police took the girl to Government Chromepet Hospital from where she was later shifted to Stanley Hospital for specialised treatment. 

A special police team has been formed to nab the culprit, police said. 

