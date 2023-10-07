Collectors to honour mortal remains of organ donors

October 07, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two weeks after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that funerals of organ donors will be conducted with State honours, the Health Department on Saturday issued an order outlining the guidelines to be followed.

The district administration will accord the honours to the deceased organ donors on behalf of the State government after organ retrieval. The Collector will accord the honours, and if he/she is unable in view of other commitments, a senior district/divisional official, such as an Additional Collector (Revenue), District Revenue Officer, Sub-Collector, or Revenue Divisional Officer, will be deputed for the task.

At the time of last rites at the deceased donor’s residence, the honours will be accorded by placing a wreath or garland on the mortal remains. The Collector will also issue a detailed press release with the photograph of the donor, recognising their sacrifice and the family’s decision to donate the organs, the department said.

It earlier said the information of the organ retrieval from a brain-dead person must be conveyed to the Collector through the Dean, Medical Superintendent, or Chief Medical Officer of the respective government hospital and through the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, in case of private hospitals, without delay so that the honours can be accorded in time.

Mr. Stalin, on September 23, announced that the mortal remains of deceased donors will be honoured on behalf of the State government during the last rites.