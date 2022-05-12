CM inaugurates modular STP at Chetpet

The ₹3.29-crore plant has a capacity to treat one million litres of wastewater daily

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin commissioning the modular STP at Chetpet and other water supply projects, through videoconference in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday commissioned the modular sewage treatment plant (STP) constructed in Chetpet, as part of the Integrated Cooum River Eco Restoration Project.

This was one of the many schemes of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department inaugurated by the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Constructed on the banks of the Cooum at a cost of ₹3.29 crore, the modular STP has a capacity to treat about one million litres a day.

The commissioning of the plant is expected to bring down pollution on the urban stretch of the Cooum. The STP would use moving bed biofilm reactor technology to treat the sewage as it occupied less space and is cost-effective, according to sources.

The CMWSSB is building two more modular STPs at Choolaimedu with 1.2 mld capacity and Langs Garden with 10 mld capacity. While some quantum of the recycled wastewater would be supplied to industries and the Greater Chennai Corporation, the remaining water would be released into the river to maintain its flow.

Pumping station

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the ₹25.52-crore sewage pumping station at Nilamangai Nagar, Alandur, which would help prevent sewage blocks and address the overflow issues in the locality.

Residents of various areas on the outskirts would now have drinking water supply network. Various drinking water projects for residents of Mathur in Madhavaram zone, Jalladianpet in Perungudi zone and Idayanchavadi, Sadayankuppam and Kadapakkam falling in Manali zone were inaugurated. These projects were taken up at a cost of nearly ₹107.74 crore, said a press release.

Schemes for panchayats

Mr. Stalin commissioned combined water supply schemes for 547 rural habitations and seven town panchayats in Erode and Tiruppur districts at a cost of ₹224 crore and for five town panchayats and 318 rural habitations in Madathukulam and Udumalaipettai in Tiruppur district. The schemes were implemented by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

These were part of the 21 projects taken up by various government agencies at a total cost of ₹518.17 crore, which were launched by the Chief Minister.