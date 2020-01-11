Classics to Keeladi, book fair has something for all

With about 750 stalls featuring lakhs of books, the Chennai Book Fair this year will be a treat for booklovers, showcasing a variety of topics, especially for children.

Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Ponniyin Selvan has been adapted as a comic now and it is available in both English and Tamil.

P. Saravanaraja of Nila Comics, who has put up a stall, says, “This classic has ardent readers across age groups. Now, I see many parents want to introduce it to their children. The response has been excellent so far.”

Then, there is Mahabharata collection for children and the usual Jataka tales, Panchathantra stories and a host of options for the young readers. But the takers for the classics are always on the rise, say publishers.

P. Saravanan of Dhanalakshmi Publishers, says, “Many come here to buy Silappathikaram, Kalithogai and of course, Sivakamiyin Sabatham.”

There is an exclusive exhibition of the artefacts put up by the Department of Archeology.

Short films

Every day, some of the acclaimed writers will introduce their books after 5.30 p.m. at the fair. Short films will be screened as well.

The book fair at YMCA Nandanam will be open on weekdays from 3 p.m. till 9 p.m. and on public holidays and weekends from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m.