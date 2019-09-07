CJM loses laptop on HC campus

A laptop belonging to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Tiruvallur district went missing from his car parked on the Madras High Court campus on Thursday evening. His driver C. Manmadhan, who lodged a complaint, said the CJM, after parking the car near the building of small causes court on the High Court campus, went into the building. Again in the noon, as he had to meet the Principal Sessions Judge, the car was parked near advocates’ chambers.

The CJM went into the court building of City Civil Courts at 3.15 p.m. The driver said the CJM returned at 5 p.m. and found the laptop missing.