Civic activist Sulochana Ramaseshan passes away

She was closely associated with the growth Exnora International in Chennai; she died in her daughter’s house in Toronto

December 19, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sulochana Ramaseshan

Sulochana Ramaseshan

Sulochana Ramaseshan, veteran civic activist associated with Exnora International in Chennai, passed away in her daughter’s home in Toronto, Canada on Monday. She was 89. She is one of the important contributors to the civic movement in Chennai via Exnora mobilising support for civic awareness among the residents about decentralised solid waste management, improvement of green cover, environment protection and welfare measures for the poor.

Exnora International founder M.B. Nirmal said: “The most dynamic and an indomitable leader with a never give up attitude, Mrs. Sulochana Ramaseshan was Exnora president for 25 years. She breathed last today at 5 p.m. (IST) in her daughter’s house in Canada. She hailed from an illustrious family of Ramasesha Iyer of Pattamadai which was known for charity and educational service. Her younger sister Saroj Narayanswami, a veteran news reader of AIR, died in August, he said.

Sulochana Ramaseshan and her husband Ramaseshan worked for the welfare of the poor, suppressed castes including Nari Kuravars. He said she had a role in the growth of the Exnora which has 1,300 units in the State, including 550 in Chennai.

