HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children’s hospital organises meet with bone marrow donors and recipients

Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital conducts the event on the occasion of Children’s Day

November 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Bone marrow donors and recipients along with the doctors at the meet in the city on Tuesday.

Bone marrow donors and recipients along with the doctors at the meet in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital organised a bone marrow transplanted (BMT) children’s meet in the city on Tuesday. The bone marrow transplant unit of the hospital held the meet with donors and recipients of the transplant.

Speaking at the event, Meena Sivasankanran, haematologist at the hospital, said the unit had conducted 25 transplants since it was founded in 2020. All of the children with rare blood disorders had been cured completely.

“As the State government requires 10 successful surgeries to give funding, philanthropists and crowdfunding helped patients in getting the necessary treatment. A success rate of about 85% has been recorded,” she said.

Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the Telangana Arogya Shree Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme have benefitted the patients, she said a major challenge had been finding the funds for children with primary immunodeficiency to fight against life threatening infections, especially for those ineligible for healthcare schemes.

Deenadayalan, a haematologist at the hospital, also stated that beyond blood cancer, bone marrow transplant could also fight against rare blood disorders. “Only in 25% of the cases can a full match be found in a family donor, the rest are under unrelated donor transplants, with which we have found remarkable success,” he said.

The hospital plans to expand to a three-bedded unit to conduct more transplants, since it is currently a single-bed unit capable of executing only two transplants a month.

Related Topics

public health/community medicine / cancer / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.