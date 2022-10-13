Children in government schools learn to critically appreciate films at monthly screening

French film The Red Balloon screened in government schools across the State and directors, special guests hold interaction with children

Director Vasanthabalan interacting with students after the screening of French film The Red Balloon at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

It was a break from the usual for students on Thursday, with the screening of the French film The Red Balloon across government schools in the State by the School Education Department.

Monthly film screenings are a part of a slew of initiatives introduced this academic year for government schools to promote art and culture through extra and co-curricular activities.

The Red Balloon, a 34 minute award-winning film which was released in 1956, follows a young boy who discovers a red helium balloon which seemingly follows him everywhere. This is the third film screened in the current academic year after Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid and Majid Majidi’s Children of Heaven.

In Chennai, 10 schools had film directors, lyricists and other prominent public figures participate in an interaction with the students following the screening of the film. At the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, director Vasanthabalan asked the students to share their thoughts on the film.

“It is important that we engage with the students beyond textbooks and classrooms. Films in particular will introduce them to new perspectives and ideologies and as a creative person, I feel that this is very important for them as a continuing initiative,” Mr. Vasanthabalan said.

Dharshana of Class 9 said it was an enjoyable experience to attend the screenings at school.

Different interpretations

Prithika Yashini, first transwoman sub-inspector of police in the country, interacted with the children at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saidapet, and said that it was lovely to hear all the different interpretations that they had of the film.

“Apart from regular classes, these monthly screenings don’t just give them the opportunity to see visually impactful films, but also interact with people and know more about the world,” she said.

Other guests who attended screenings at schools in Chennai included director Mari Selvaraj, actor and director Rohini and writer Samraj. In other parts of the State, poets Kalapriya, Isai, Yavanika Sriram, Selma Priyadarshan, and translator K.V. Shylaja participated in the discussions in schools.