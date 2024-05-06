GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chief Secretary directs Tangedco to provide uninterrupted power supply

May 06, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Das Meena

Shiv Das Meena

A total of 60 special teams have been formed by Tangedco to take immediate steps to restore electricity supply wherever any disruption occurs during peak summer. 

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Monday conducted a review meeting during which Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni explained the various steps being taken in Chennai and across the State for providing uninterrupted power supply, officials said.

The Chief Secretary directed the electricity officials to immediately address complaints received from residents through the Minnagam Centre, which operates around the clock. 

With the State having recorded the highest electricity demand of 20,830 megawatt (MW) on May 2 and Chennai having logged nearly 4,400 MW, Tangedco has taken steps to ensure supply to residents.

In case of a disruption or low voltage, technical snags may be to blame, and officials are taking steps to address them. 

In Pattabhiram, where a transformer was destroyed in a fire in a 110-KV sub-station on Saturday night, residents have been facing intermittent disruptions, and officials of Tangedco have been working round-the-clock for the past two days. 

A. Roy Rozario, a resident, said that people of the locality spent a sleepless night on Sunday due to a power failure from 8.30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and again from 11.15 p.m. for more than a hour. A senior official of Tangedco said that the installation of a new transformer was in full swing. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.