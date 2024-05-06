Chief Secretary directs Tangedco to provide uninterrupted power supply

May 06, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Chennai

A total of 60 special teams have been formed by Tangedco to take immediate steps to restore electricity supply wherever any disruption occurs during peak summer.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Monday conducted a review meeting during which Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni explained the various steps being taken in Chennai and across the State for providing uninterrupted power supply, officials said.

The Chief Secretary directed the electricity officials to immediately address complaints received from residents through the Minnagam Centre, which operates around the clock.

With the State having recorded the highest electricity demand of 20,830 megawatt (MW) on May 2 and Chennai having logged nearly 4,400 MW, Tangedco has taken steps to ensure supply to residents.

In case of a disruption or low voltage, technical snags may be to blame, and officials are taking steps to address them.

In Pattabhiram, where a transformer was destroyed in a fire in a 110-KV sub-station on Saturday night, residents have been facing intermittent disruptions, and officials of Tangedco have been working round-the-clock for the past two days.

A. Roy Rozario, a resident, said that people of the locality spent a sleepless night on Sunday due to a power failure from 8.30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and again from 11.15 p.m. for more than a hour. A senior official of Tangedco said that the installation of a new transformer was in full swing.