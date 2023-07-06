HamberMenu
Chief Secretary chairs review meeting on monsoon preparedness in Chennai

July 06, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a meeting to review the drainage and flood prevention measures in Chennai and its suburbs on Thursday at the Secretariat. Representatives of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Highways Department, Water Resources Department, CMWSSB, CMRL, and Municipal Administration department were present.

“The storm-water drain work in Chennai and Tambaram Corporation must be completed before the northeast monsoon,” he said. “The Corporation should prioritize new canal work of ₹232 crore under the State Disaster Management Fund. In the corporation limits, work has begun in two phases at 6,720 locations running to a length of 1,359.79 km which should be completed before the monsoon”, he said. 

He announced that teams had been formed at the ward and zonal level to attend to road cuts caused by various departments with a deadline of September 15 for priority work. Mr. Meena called attention to providing underground sewage connection to houses in Madipakkam zone with road construction following. 

He instructed the Highways Department to complete work in Ashok Nagar and near the Gandhi Irvine Bridge by August. Additional barriers must be introduced at Retteri and the CMWSSB has been given a deadline of July 15 to complete the road cutting work.

