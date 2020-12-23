Chennai

Sewage pumping stations shut today

A few sewage pumping stations in north Chennai will be shut on Wednesday as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) plans to take up work on plugging a leak at the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant from 9 a.m.

According to a press release, the 15 sewage pumping stations will not be operated from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. These include MKB Nagar, Erukkancheri, Dhamodara Nagar, Vyasarpadi Lake Area, Kannadasan Nagar, Perambur, Sembium, Periyar Nagar and Ayanavaram stations.

Residents in Area-IV, Area-VI, Area-VIII may contact the CMWSSB engineers for sewage-related complaints in their areas.

They can contact Deputy Area Engineer-IV (8144930254); Deputy Area Engineer-VI (8144930256) and Deputy Area Engineer-VIII (8144930258) or Head Office (complaint cell) at 28454040 and 45674567, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2020 2:00:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennais-sewage-pumping-stations-to-be-shut-today/article33398127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY