Chennai Traffic Police announce one-way stretch in Madhavaram for one year, for Metro Rail work

The new traffic arrangements are to begin on May 18, 2023 and last for one year; traffic on the 200-feet Road-Assisi Nagar Main Road junction will be one-way, and heavy commercial vehicles will not be allowed to access Milk Colony Road from 200-feet Road, as per a press release

May 18, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Chennai Metro Rail work between Madhavaram and Retteri Phase-2 Corridor-5

A view of Chennai Metro Rail work between Madhavaram and Retteri Phase-2 Corridor-5 | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Avadi Traffic Police, to facilitate the Metro Rail construction work of Corridor 5 of the Phase-2 project, have announced new traffic arrangements in Assisi Nagar in Madhavaram. 

In a press release, the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the traffic arrangements to facilitate the construction of an elevated corridor from 200-feet Road to Kumarappapuram Main Road would be in place for one year, starting from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

As per the traffic arrangements, trucks and heavy commercial vehicles would not be allowed to access Milk Colony Road from 200-feet Road. Similarly, traffic on 200-feet Road-Assisi Nagar Main Road junction will be one-way, with only passenger vehicles comprising two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws and light commercial vehicles to be allowed to Milk Colony Road from 200-feet Road. 

Being a one-way stretch, all vehicles will be barred from operating between 200-feet Road-Assisi Nagar Main Road junction on the opposite direction, and instead, vehicles will have to use Assisi Nagar Main Road to reach Kamaraj Salai and 200-feet Road. 

