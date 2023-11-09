HamberMenu
Chennai traffic police advise people to use designated spots for parking at shopping hubs

The traffic police have also banned autorickshaws without commuters from enter shopping districts of Purasawalkam and T. Nagar

November 09, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have advised motorists visiting the city’s various shopping hubs to use the designated public parking lots.

In a press release, the police asked shoppers visiting T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, M.C. Road, Washermenpet, and Koyambedu not to park vehicles in a way that would obstruct the traffic. As part of the decongestion measure, firecracker shops, which previously operated at Flower bazaar, have been shifted to Island Grounds considering potential traffic snarls and pedestrian safety.

The traffic police have also banned autorickshaws without commuters from entering the shopping areas of Purasawalkam and T. Nagar. Similarly, goods carrying vehicles have been prohibited from entering these areas and loading and unloading of goods must be carried out only at night.

The police have made parking arrangements for T. Nagar shoppers at Somasundaram Park, Sir Thyagaraya Road, Thanikachalam Road, Nachiyar Road, and Mahalakshmi Street. In Purasawalkam, arrangements have been made at the school grounds on Narayana Guru Road, Alagappa Road, Purasawalkam High Road, and Gangadeeswarar Koil Street. 

