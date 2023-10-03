HamberMenu
Chennai police’s second marathon to raise awareness on drug menace, held in Avadi

The night marathon was held from 6 p.m. onwards on October 2; over 4,700 runners participated, all taking a pledge against drugs

October 03, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formally flagged off the awareness marathon on the night of October 2, 2023

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formally flagged off the awareness marathon on the night of October 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 4,700 men and women participated in the Second Avadi Night Marathon- 2023, ‘Run for Drug Free Tamil Nadu’, organised in Avadi on the night of Monday, October 2, 2023.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched a campaign last year, to work towards a ‘drug free Tamil Nadu’, and under this campaign, the police have conducted a number of awareness drives among the general public. In furtherance of the ongoing awareness drives, the Avadi Night Marathon was organised by the Greater Chennai City Police, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the Avadi Police Commissionerate.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formally flagged off the awareness marathon, the Avadi Night Marathon- 2023 (Edition-2) at Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology. Additional Commissioners of Police Asra Garg and R.Sudhakar, Joint Commissioners of Police P. Vijayakumar and M. Manohar and other police officers were present on the occasion.

There have been very few night marathons held in Chennai so far. The marathon was held from 6 p.m. onwards under three categories. Mr. Rathore presented medals, cash rewards and certificates to the winners.

Participants were from schools and colleges, as well members of the public. Professional runners participated as well. The participants of the marathon all took a pledge against drugs.

The marathon was supported by Vel Tech University, The Hindu, Chennai Runners, Velammal Nexus, CPCL, Panimalar Engineering College and Meridian Hospital.

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking / police

