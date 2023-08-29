Chennai police file cheating case against city’s deputy mayor

August 29, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police filed a case against Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, based on a cheating complaint from a deceased businessman’s wife, on Monday, August 28, 2023.

A senior official of the City Police said Esakki Amal was the wife of S.R. Mohan, who had been operating a quarry business under ‘Mass Mines’ near Tambaram, along with a few partners. In 2021, Mohan passed away due to health issue and using this opportunity, a few of the partners including two individuals, Gunasekaran and Balamurugan, brought in Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar as a director of the business, and without giving any compensation to Mohan’s wife, took over the quarry business entirely.

The CCB has filed cases against six persons including Magesh Kumar, and is investigating.