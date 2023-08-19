Chennai Police Commissioner lends a helping hand to an elderly woman 

August 19, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore has lent a helping hand to an 86-year-old woman who was abandoned by her son.

On receiving a complaint from her at a grievance redress camp on Wednesday, the Commissioner sent Sanjay Shekar, Deputy Commissioner, Triplicane; in person to her residence and promised to find her son soon and an alternative rental house for her to stay in.

Every Wednesday, Mr. Rathore, receives petitions from the public at the commissionerate in Vepery.

Last Wednesday, Anusuya, an 86-year-old woman, approached him with a petition. She said she was a widow and was residing in a rented house on Venkatarangam Street, Triplicane, along with her son. In 2013, her son Sathyanarayanan went to Mumbai taking all the money from the house. Since then, she had been living alone and in distress. She requested the Commissioner to locate her son, bring him to Chennai, and advise him to take care of her.

The Commissioner assured her that a DCP would visit her house and solve her grievance. He sent the petitioner along with a policeman in a police vehicle back to her house.

On the instructions of the Commissioner, Mr. Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner M.S. Baskar, along with a woman sub-inspector visited the elderly woman’s house and offered her fruits. Inquiry revealed that of the three sons, the whereabouts of two sons were not known. She sought assistance to shift her house, but was clear she did not want to go to an old age home.

Then the DCP assured the woman that in a month’s time, another house suitable to her would be identified and she could move there.

The police learnt that her son worked in a tea stall in Mumbai and was aged above 60. The DCP ordered that efforts should be taken to locate him and talk to him over phone. The DCP assured her that she would be reunited with her son.

The police officer said instructed a “patta book for senior citizens” to be kept in her house, that patrol policeman to visit her house daily, hear her grievance, if any, and solve it and that the ACP, Triplicane, to talk to her over phone every day and hear her grievance if any.