﻿Chennai Police Commissioner distributes masks to motorists, roadside dwellers

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday, distributed masks to motorists and platform dwellers, and stressed the importance of wearing masks when outside the house.

Accompanied by senior police officers, Mr. Viswanathan inspected the vehicle checking by police personnel near Spencer Plaza on Anna Salai. He saw that many motorists were out without masks on Anna Salai, and advised them to wear masks when coming out of the house. He also asked a few of them why they did not wear masks, and distributed masks to them.

The Commissioner also visited another place near Parry's corner where he saw platform dwellers who were not wearing masks. He also distributed masks to them and stressed the need to wear masks.

The city police have booked more than 700 cases from Thursday night until Friday morning for violation of prohibitory orders imposed by the police to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The law and order police seized 58 two-wheelers, 257 autorickshaws and four cars and the traffic police seized 255 autorickshaws for violations.