Chennai

﻿Chennai Police Commissioner distributes masks to motorists, roadside dwellers

The police commissioner stressed on the importance of wearing a mask

The police commissioner stressed on the importance of wearing a mask   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Commissioner stressed the importance of masks, and advised residents to wear masks when stepping out of the house

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday, distributed masks to motorists and platform dwellers, and stressed the importance of wearing masks when outside the house.

Accompanied by senior police officers, Mr. Viswanathan inspected the vehicle checking by police personnel near Spencer Plaza on Anna Salai. He saw that many motorists were out without masks on Anna Salai, and advised them to wear masks when coming out of the house. He also asked a few of them why they did not wear masks, and distributed masks to them.

The Commissioner also visited another place near Parry's corner where he saw platform dwellers who were not wearing masks. He also distributed masks to them and stressed the need to wear masks.

The city police have booked more than 700 cases from Thursday night until Friday morning for violation of prohibitory orders imposed by the police to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The law and order police seized 58 two-wheelers, 257 autorickshaws and four cars and the traffic police seized 255 autorickshaws for violations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 2:08:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-police-commissioner-distributes-masks-to-motorists-roadside-dwellers/article31649217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY