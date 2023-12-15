GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police arrest two persons for drug trafficking, seize methaqualone worth ₹25 lakh

Officials of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, CID, arrested the two men in Mannadi, based on a tip-off

December 15, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were caught by officials of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB), CID, with one kg of methaqualone, in Mannadi, recently.

The NIB, CID, had received information about two persons who were suspected to be trafficking narcotic drugs in Mannadi. Based on this information, the NIB police conducted a raid, and searched two suspected persons, Abdul Rahman Yerzath 42, of Mannadi and Ajith alias Ajith Kumar, 20 of Seven Wells.

Police said during their search, a substance believed to be a drug, weighing about one kilogram was found on them. It was examined with the help of a preliminary test kit, which revealed a positive result for methaqualone, a narcotic drug. The contraband was seized and both drug peddlers were arrested.

The market value of the seized methaqualone is said to be around ₹25 lakh.

A case was registered in this regard and the police are interrogating the arrested persons to find out their source, the main seller and other mediators involved in the trafficking ring.

Chennai / police / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime

