Chennai police arrest man for harassing college girl to marry him

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 20:18 IST

The 28-year-old school dropout was continuously pressuring the girl to marry him and created a ruckus in her house

The Choolaimedu police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for harassing a college girl and creating a ruckus at her house in an attempt to marry her forcibly. The accused was identified as Rasheed, 28, a school dropout. The police said the victim, 18, is a student of first year in a private college. She is staying with her mother who works as a domestic help. Rasheed, who lives in the nearby area, used to follow her and pressure her to marry him. On Friday, under the influence of alcohol, he barged into her house when her mother was present. He created a ruckus and pressured them to accept his proposal. Relatives and neighbours came to the rescue of the girl and her mother and handed over Rasheed to the police. The Choolaimedu police arrested Rasheed under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.



