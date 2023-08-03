HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai police arrest history-sheeter for threatening women police personnel

The history-sheeter, Dargah Mohan, had threatened women police officers at the Chintadripet police station, with a bag, which he said contained a bomb

August 03, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chindatripet police, on the night of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, arrested Dargah Mohan, a history-sheeter, after a three-hour search operation. Police said Mohan had more than 20 criminal cases pending against him at the Chindatripet police station, and was arrested after he barged into the station and threatened woman police personnel there, showing them a small bag he was holding, and claiming it contained a bomb. 

A senior police official said that after Dargah Mohan threatened police personnel at the station on Wednesday evening, a team was formed, to look for him. After a three-hour search, the police team arrested Mohan near the Anna Nagar police booth. The history sheeter was arrested under four sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abusing and threatening women police officers. 

College student arrested

In another incident, a 23-year-old college student was arrested for assaulting a sub inspector of the Chintadripet station, also on the night of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.  

A senior police official said 54-year-old police sub-inspector Karthikeyan, was involved in patrol duty on Dams Road, when he saw a young man in an inebriated condition, who had fallen from his two-wheeler.

The police official, after helping the man, seized the vehicle and was taking it to the police station when the man assaulted him. The sub-inspector called for help, and other police personnel arrived, and and took the young man, identified as Mark, to the police station. The police, after filing a case, took Mark to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for an alcohol test. He was later arrested and remanded to judicial custody. 

Related Topics

Chennai / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.