Chennai police arrest habitual house burglar, recover 80 sovereigns of gold

August 08, 2023 - CHENNAI

The Madipakkam police on Monday, August 7, 2023, arrested a burglar and recovered 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him.

The suspect has been identified as Satheesh alias ‘Kili’ Sathish 27, of Greams Road, Thousand Lights. He was arrested by the police following an investigation into a complaint lodged by an individual, S. Pannerselvam of Madipakkam.

The complainant alleged that while he had gone to his hometown in March, an unidentified person had broken into his locked house and stolen 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The suspect, Sathish, police said, is a habitual offender. During an interrogation, Sathish confessed that he had committed house burglaries in order to live luxuriously. He further disclosed that he had burgled houses in areas including Madipakkam, Pazhvanthangal, Pallavaram, Ambattur and Thirumalaivoyal.

Police recovered 80 sovereigns of gold and a motorcycle from him.