HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai police arrest habitual house burglar, recover 80 sovereigns of gold

Police said the arrest was made based on a complaint from a Madipakkam resident, whose house had been burgled earlier this year

August 08, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police on Monday, August 7, 2023, arrested a burglar and recovered 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him.

The suspect has been identified as Satheesh alias ‘Kili’ Sathish 27, of Greams Road, Thousand Lights. He was arrested by the police following an investigation into a complaint lodged by an individual, S. Pannerselvam of Madipakkam.

The complainant alleged that while he had gone to his hometown in March, an unidentified person had broken into his locked house and stolen 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The suspect, Sathish, police said, is a habitual offender. During an interrogation, Sathish confessed that he had committed house burglaries in order to live luxuriously. He further disclosed that he had burgled houses in areas including Madipakkam, Pazhvanthangal, Pallavaram, Ambattur and Thirumalaivoyal.

Police recovered 80 sovereigns of gold and a motorcycle from him.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.