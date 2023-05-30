Chennai Metro Rail plans to start train services along IT Corridor by 2027

May 30, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

In a move that could transform the public transport system for thousands of people residing and commuting from Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to start operating train services as part of phase II project from Nehru Nagar in Perungudi till Siruseri by 2027.

The 116-km phase II project has been planned at a cost of ₹61,843 crore and this near 20-km stretch is part of corridor 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT – 45.4 km). It will have stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandhanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Sholinganallur, Sholinganallur Lake I Metro, Sholinganallur Lake II Metro, Semmancheri I Metro, Semmencheri II Metro, Gandhi Nagar, Navalur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT I Metro and Siruseri SIPCOT II Metro.

The 44.6-km Madhavaram to Sholinganallur stretch (corridor 5) and the 26.1-km Light House-Poonamallee line covering are the two other corridors in the phase II project.

According to CMRL officials, it will be an underground line between Madhavaram and Taramani while will be an elevated stretch till the last station of SIPCOT in Siruseri.

“The construction of an elevated stretch and the stations is easy and takes less time than the underground section. We divided the tender for this stretch into two sections — Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur and Sholinganallur to SIPCOT and awarded the contracts last year. The work has begun in different locations along OMR and it will be completed by early 2027,” an official said.

Commuters spend hours in the morning and evening to travel from OMR to different parts of the city. Hence, this stretch was included as part of the phase II project. While commuters expected that this may be one of the first stretches to be opened since it would benefit many, it may not be so. They may have to wait for another four years to use this 20 km stretch.

Sources said it will be challenging to complete the stretch within four years since the work is picking up pace only now. Also, a small depot with about 8-10 stabling lines needs to be ready before the stretch is opened for commuters for train maintenance and basic repairs, sources pointed out.