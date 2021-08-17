Chennai Metro Rail planning to relocate 7 bus stops closer to stations

‘Discussions under way with Corpn. and Highways Dept.’

The Metro Rail has been trying to shift seven bus stops closer to its stations to help commuters transfer seamlessly from one mode of transport to the other.

Officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said they had been in talks with the Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC) authorities for a few weeks and hoped to move stops closer to stations at the earliest. So far, bus stops near the Central Station, Teynampet, LIC, Saidapet and Washermenpet stations have been moved. “Further, we want to move more bus stops closer to five stations — two each at the Airport and Thousand Lights stations and one each at the Government Estate, Nehru Park and Pachaiyappa’s College stations. At CMBT, the station is located on the premises of the bus terminus. We are also holding discussions with officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Highways Department as well,” an official said.

Growing ridership

Metro Rail’s weekday ridership is slowly touching 80,000 without any last-mile connectivity, and if it is made available, then more people would be willing to use the service. Officials said commuters should have a few options like share cars and buses to travel from stations.

Recently, the Delhi Metro has begun dedicated electric buses to serve as feeder services for commuters to reach their final destination, and commuters in Chennai said this should be implemented here as well. Jeyanthi S., a resident of Arumbakkam, said there were no buses or share car services between the station and her area of residence.

“While the cost of the train ride would be ₹30-₹40, I would have to pay another ₹40 for a five-minute ride,” she added.