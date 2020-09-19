Chennai Metro Rail incurs a loss of ₹80 crore due to the lockdown

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) incurred loss of ₹80 crore due to the service suspension which lasted for several months after COVID-19 hit the city.
In response to a question raised by Member of Parliament Benny Behanan in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said CMRL had reported a loss of ₹80 crore during the lockdown.
Before the pandemic, CMRL used to run trains from 4.30 a.m. to 11 p.m., totalling nearly 650 trips, carrying an average of 1.15 lakh passengers each day.
Sources said the firm used to earn nearly ₹12-₹14 crore each month, inclusive of fare and non-fare box revenue. But now services run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with just 450 trips and 15,000-16,000 passengers a day.
Train timings may soon be increased by an hour if more people use the service.
Sources in CMRL said though they were able to meet the operational expenditure with the revenue they used to get, it could now pose a challenge.
“Right now, fewer people are travelling because of the pandemic. So, revenue is likely to dip significantly. But we cannot help it,” a source said.
Various austerity measures were on the anvil to tackle the lockdown-induced financial stress but these would not affect passengers or train services, sources said.
The Delhi Metro Rail suffered the maximum loss of ₹1,609 crore and this was followed by the Bengaluru Metro Rail with ₹170 crore and the Kochi Metro Rail faced a loss of ₹34 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath