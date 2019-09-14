Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail conducts another trial run with 2.5 minute frequency

Chennai Metro Rail has been conducting trial run with a 2.5 minute frequency.

If there are no signalling or any other train related issues, then it is likely that Chennai Metro Rail will run services with a frequency of 2.5 minutes.

Chennai Metro Rail will conduct yet another trial with a 2.5 minutes frequency of trains on Saturday night that will go up till Sunday early morning.

As a result of this, the direct train service from Chennai Central Metro Rail station to Chennai airport Metro Rail station will be suspended and passengers have to change trains at Alandur Metro Rail station.

Around 8 p.m., onwards, Chennai Metro Rail will suspend the direct train services and the trial run will start at 10 p.m. between St. Thomas Mount Metro Rail station to Chennai Central Metro Rail station with trains available within a frequency of 2.5 minutes, officials said.

This is not the first time that Chennai Metro Rail has been conducting trial run with a 2.5 minute frequency and has already tried it before. If there are no signalling or any other train related issues, then it is likely that Chennai Metro Rail will run services with a frequency of 2.5 minutes.

